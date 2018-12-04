Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Making Snakeskin Look Sexy With Plunging Dresses & More

Snakeskin is in! See how celebs like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Ashley Graham style the trendy animal print!

If you haven’t noticed, animal prints are having a major moment right now. Leopard is everywhere and even Kylie Jenner set aside her personal distaste for zebra print to rock it on a bodysuit for her 2019 calendar. But among the jungle theme is one pattern that’s particularly ssssexy: snakeskin! I mean, Kim Kardashian donned it multiple times this season so you know it’s on-trend.

Kim most recently sported snakeskin on Nov. 28. The social media maven took to Instagram (natch) to share a photo of herself sitting on the floor of her closet modeling a delicate chiffon dress in the green and black design. “Fittings….” Kim captioned the image. Looks like snakeskin will be fitting into our winter wardrobes too!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was also spotted in snakeskin earlier this fall when she watched daughter North West make her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise fashion show on Sept. 22. The mom-of-three looked chic in an oversized button down shirt and vintage Gucci python pants. She tied the look together with faux-python mules from husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 6 collection.

But Kim isn’t the only star that loves this trend! Get clicking through the gallery above to see how more fashion-forward celebs (like Hailey Baldwin and Ashley Graham!) have been styling snakeskin this season!