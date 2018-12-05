Kourtney Kardashian: Why She Loves That Scott Disick Still Gets Jealous Of Her With Other Guys

Be it Travis Barker or Liam Payne, Scott Disick can’t stand seeing Kourtney Kardashian hang or flirt with other guys, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, there’s a reason why Kourt loves making her ex-boyfriend jealous.

Turnabout is fair play, isn’t it? Apparently not for Scott Disick, 35. After all the times that he broke Kourtney Kardashian’s heart by running around with other women, it appears he can’t help but get jealous whenever someone like Liam Payne, 25, gets flirty in the comment section, or when she goes on an ice cream date with Travis Barker, 43. Kourt is well aware of Scott’s jealousy, and as a source close to Kourt, 39, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, she loves putting him through the wringer. Scott’s jealousy “makes her feel loved, wanted and sexy.”

“Kourtney is well-aware that Scott is watching her every move, who she dates, and who flirts with her online,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Kourtney likes knowing that Scott is watching and regrets losing her.” Scott and Kourt publicly spit up for a second time in July 2015, after he was caught getting handsy with Chloe Bartoli. There were reports of the two reconciling in December 2016, but that didn’t last long. Since then, the two have seemingly gone their separate ways, romantically, with Scott striking up a relationship with Sophia Richie while Kourt had a short-lived love with Younes Bendjima.

To be fair, Kourt and Travis may seem flirty, but the two have been low-key BFFs for years, as they’ve developed a friendship from living so close to each other. Despite this platonic relationship, Scott is very “suspicious” that something is going on between them. “He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him.”

While Scott gets into a huff over Travis out of fear Kourt is hiding some dirty little secret, his jealousy over Liam Payne is different. When Liam left a flirty comment on a particularly sexy set of Instagram shots, Scott was reminded that his ex is a babe. Whenever a famous person – like, say, a former member of One Direction – recognizes Kourt’s hotness, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com that Scott “takes notice” and acts a little territorial. Making Scott realize how bad he blew it and making him step up his game? Seems that’s been Kourt’s plan all along.