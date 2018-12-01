Kourtney Kardashian ‘Flattered’ By Liam Payne’s Flirty Message — Would She Date Him?

Is Liam Payne about to land himself a spot on ‘KUWTK’? The former One Direction star got flirty on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if Kourt’s interested in going out with this younger guy.

For a moment, it was as if two worlds collided, as fans were treated to a possible One Direction/Keeping Up with the Kardashians crossover. Liam Payne, 25, left a very flirty comment on one of Kourtney Kardashian’s photos, prompting many to wonder if he wanted to pursue the 39-year-old reality-television star. Kourt was just living for the moment, as she’s very “flattered over Liam’s comment,” a source close to the KUWTK star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She loves younger guys and her first question when she saw the comment was, ‘how old is he?’

Kourt’s last boyfriend was Younes Bendjima, and he’s just as old as Liam. Does that mean Kourt is ready to sub out Justin Bieber as her most favorite pop star for an ex-One Direction member? “Kourtney thinks Liam is really cute,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and is totally open to going on a date with him. If he asked her out, she would say yes. Kourtney loves international guys, loves Liam’s music and thinks he is sexy too.”

Could a brand-new romance be launched with a single syllable? Liam may have found a love connection with three single letters, as he wrote “Wow” in response to a series of behind-the-scenes shots Kourt uploaded on Nov. 29. The mother-of-three’s killer body was in top form in the pics taken during her sexy GQ Mexico photo shoot. One picture showed her in sexy, sheer lingerie, while another had her posing in a mesh catsuit. Perhaps the picture of her in a pink bra and unbuttoned jeans was the one that made Liam go “wow”? Imagine what he said when he saw all the near-naked pictures of her?

If there is one person who’s not a fan of Kourt’s recent run of near-naked Instagram pics, it’s Sofia Richie, 20. Scott Disick’s girlfriend feels like Kourtney is trying “to do something pull the rug out from under her” and Scott, 35, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, as the photos have Kourt’s ex feeling torn between two women. Sofia’s been tried to deal with Scott’s obligations with Kourt, but she feels the KUWTK star “is just playing games with her emotions at this point.”