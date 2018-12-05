Offset Slammed For Saying ‘Y’all Won’ After Cardi B Split: ‘It’s Not The Fans’ Fault You Cheated’

While fans search for clues as to why Cardi B and Offset split, they’re slamming him for a now deleted comment he apparently left on her video announcing their breakup! Fans claim he cheated, and Cardi’s the real victim!

It’s the breakup we never saw coming. Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, are no longer together, she announced on Instagram in a video on December 5. Soon after she posted, Offset apparently left a comment —”y’all won” —under the video. However, it has since been deleted, according to fans on social media. Either way, there’s a lovely thing called a “screenshot,” which as you know, still lives on far after hitting the delete button. So, check it out below.

In response to his apparent comment, which was seemingly directed at those who wish negatively on the couple, fans roasted Offset. Their argument? — Fans are claiming, “Hey, don’t blame us, you’re the one that cheated multiple times and got caught.” Well, that’s true to an extent. Cardi did come clean in a past interview that Offset had cheated in the past, and even insinuated that she did too. But, fans are somehow coming up with the idea that there’s new claims. However, there’s no evidence to support anything as far as we know.

But, here’s what they’re saying about his apparent “y’all won” comment. “i’m still mad this ni–a offset said ‘y’all won’ like we told him or made him cheat on cardi. men need to learn to own up to they own shit,” one fan declared on Twitter. “Offset talking bout ‘y’all won’ like he didn’t cheat multiple times & got caught,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, comments of that nature continued to pour in, with fans feeling no sympathy for the rapper because of his alleged bad boy ways. “Offset said ‘y’all won’ cause if y’all minded y’all business he would’ve been straight smh He just wanted to cheat in peace,” one fan joked.

“Offset said ‘Y’all won’ like we made him cheat,” another wrote. And, so on — “Offset commented “Y’all won” on the video she posted jhgldfjghlkxhdf as if he didn’t cheat on her 800 times lol.” And, another: “Offset said ‘Y’all won’ as if we forced him to cheat…he just got caught and exploited on multiple occasions.

Cardi took to Instagram to announce that she and Offset have split. In a brief video on December 5, she said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Despite the split, they’ve been inseparable or so it seemed — gushing about one another at recent events including Jingle Ball and Variety Hitmakers. The two previously intended on spending the Christmas holiday as a family with their daughter, Kulture. However, it’s unclear what will happen now that they’ve split.