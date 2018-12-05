Mariah Carey Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Sexy Cleavage-Baring, Sequined Outfit

It’s time to deck the halls and jingle some bells because Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, got into the holiday spirit by posing in a sexy, glittery outfit that was equal parts naughty and nice!

Ever since Nov. 1, 1994, the day Mariah Carey, 48, released “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” she’s been more synonymous with the season than Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, and gift receipts. Well, Mariah gave all her fans an early Xmas gift on Dec. 4. Though some other places might have started celebrating Christmas back in October, the season officially started with this photo, as Mariah posed in a sparkly top and fur-lined hood that seemed cozy, sexy, and totally festive!

“Silent Night,” she captioned the pic (why she didn’t go with “White Christmas” because of the top’s color?) but her fans were anything but silent. “Me encantaria que tu fueras mi reglao de navidad preciosa.” “This is everything.” “I LOVE YOUUUUU” “Absolutely stunning. Most beautiful woman in the universe.” “Yaaaaasss Queen” “I really hope [“All I Want For Christmas Is You”] is the Christmas #1 song this year! It deserves it anyway the song is an absolute classic!” “

While that song has become a holiday staple that it’s hard to imagine going a December without hearing it at least thirty times, it turns out that Mariah wasn’t really that enthusiastic about recording it nearly twenty-five years ago. “I felt like it was a little bit too early in my career to be doing a Christmas album. And then — I decided to do it,” she told Billboard in 2017. “The crazy thing about it is, every year it tends to increase in popularity.” She’s right. Even though it’s been more than two decades since it came out, the song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. It’ll be interesting to see how far it’ll climb this year.

“I’m very thankful that people seem to still have an attachment to it,” Mariah added. “It makes me feel good when people tell me that it’s part of their lives.” With the song turning 25 next Christmas, what does Mariah have in store for such a momentous occasion? Perhaps she’ll re-record it with her twins. Mariah attempted to teach her seven-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, how to sing the holiday song and…they did a really good job. Maybe we’ll get a remix next year with all three of them?