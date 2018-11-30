Tamar Braxton, 41, Slams Rumors She Got A Tummy Tuck While Showing Off Abs: ‘My Surgery Is The Gym’

Tamar Braxton’s abs are made in the gym, and nowhere else! She took to Instagram to slam rumors that she underwent a tummy tuck to get her flat six pack! Watch Tamar show off her abs in this new video!

Tamar Braxton, 41, wants everyone to know that she put in the work to get her six pack! The singer addressed rumors that she got a tummy tuck in a video on Instagram, November 29. “I love y’all… (some of y’all)…. but I didn’t have no dang tummy tuck!!!” Tamar captioned a video of her in the gym, covered in sweat. She panned the camera across her flat midsection writing, “my surgery is the damn gym [sic] try it!!! it works”.

She continued in her caption, writing, “there is something called HARD work!!!”, adding that she loves to work out “sometimes”, alongside laughing emojis. And, she’s not lying. The singer has been documenting her fitness journey on Instagram for months. Tamar’s been getting at it in the gym, and it’s been paying off. Throughout 2018, she’s been showing off her toned tummy in sultry outfits.

Additionally, Tamar is in a very good place right now. She’s working out, eating right, and, she’s got herself a new man. While Tamar — who ended her nine-year marriage to music producer, Vincent Herbert nearly a year ago — has been discreet about her new romance, she spilled all the tea to Wendy Williams during an appearance on her show back in September. “I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body,” the talk show host said, before Tamar chimed in: “He’s fine! Hallelujah!” Wendy then showed a photo of Tamar’s boyfriend, however, his face was not included.

“I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” Tamar revealed. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.” While the singer admitted she’s only been dating her new man for about three months, “It feels like forever.” Tamar added that she’s “very much” in love.

As you may know, Tamar and Vince split at the end of October 2017, when she filed for divorce. Earlier that year, rumors began to spread that the pair had gotten into numerous domestic disputes and were having marital troubles. The exes share on child together, a son, Logan, 5.