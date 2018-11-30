Noah Centineo Gushes Over Selena Gomez With Flirty Message: ‘She’s Gorgeous’

Noah Centineo has a huge crush on Selena Gomez, and he’s not afraid to let the world know! See his latest flirty comment about the singer here!

Noah Centineo, 22 was crushing big time on Lana Candor in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, but in real life, there’s another girl grabbing his attention. The hunky actor apparently has a thing for Selena Gomez! The star showed the world just how he feels about the pop star, when he commented below a photo of her on Instagram on Nov. 30. “Bahhhhh she’s gorgeous,” he wrote with an exasperated emoji, below a black & white photo of the star. Ok – if these two ever linked up IRL, they would be the HOTTEST couple ever!

This is hardly the first time Noah has publicly pronounced his crush for the singer. Back in September, the heartthrob was asked about his celebrity crushes in an interview, and yep, you guessed it – he brought up Selena! “Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever,” he responded, during the chat with Seventeen. “And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don’t know if it’s clear because I don’t know her, but it feels that way,” he added. It seems like Noah simply cannot say enough nice things about Sel!

When fans caught wind of the flirty comment, they immediately started shipping the two together! “They would be a cute ass couple,” one fan wrote in the comments. “here.for.it.” another said. “I’d die if this happened,” a third excitedly said. Only time will tell if this one-sided flirtation will become something more, but fans seem REALLY excited to see how this plays out. “Shoot your shot!!!” one urged Noah.

However, Noah should probably get in line. Selena undoubtedly has a long line of suitors, plus, she’s completely focused on herself right now. Following her September hospitalization, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Selena is working on strengthening herself, so she can get back to making music. “Selena is sitting on a ton of new, unreleased music,” a source close to the singer shares. “She is waiting to be in a place where she feels strong enough physically, emotionally and mentally before she releases any more music or a whole album. Selena knows it will take a lot of energy to support a new album, and even possibly a tour, so she wants to wait until she feels 1000% before sharing more music with her fans.”