Jack & Jack’s Crush Performance At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade: Sing Their Hit ‘Rise’

The pop duo of Jack and Jack are getting their biggest audience ever with a performance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch ‘Rise’ here.

This might be the first time a lot of Americans have got a taste of Jack and Jack, and the pop duo couldn’t have picked a better place to showcase their talent than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22. Jack Johnson, 22, and Jack Gilinsky, 22, performed aboard the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float with their song “Rise”…which seems totally appropriate for their float’s theme. The guys were dressed for the 20 degree temps in chic orange and red down jackets and hats for the coldest Macy’s parade in years.

The guys told us EXCLUSIVELY about their breakup anthem “No One Compares To You” in an Oct. 5 interview, “It’s a very upbeat track. It’s the kind of song that will make you want to dance. But, it’s also almost a sad song in a sense. It’s really about trying to fill a void from a past lover,” they added.

Their collaboration “Rise” with multiplatinum-artist and producer Jonas Blue was a massive hit. It surpassed over a half-billion streams and they told us about what a thrill it was to be a part of the tune. “There was 80,000 people when we performed with him at Wembley Stadium. It was just amazing to know you have a song that so many people know, and love in another country,” they said about their international performances with the hit-maker. “Jonas did us a favor. He could have put anyone on that song.”

The duo started out together on the social media platform Vine in their native Omaha, Nebraska before turning to a music career. They had their first hit in 2014 with the single “Wild Life” breaking into the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 87. The guys have since used other social media platforms such as YouTube to gain success, as their channel has over 1.8 million subscribers. After their performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade today, they’re going to get a ton of new followers.

Catch Jack & Jack on the TMNT float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade today! pic.twitter.com/WxrkZVj8uB — Jack and Jack NL 🇳🇱 (@jackandjackNL) November 22, 2018

Jack and Jack art part of an all-star lineup for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that includes John Legend, Diana Ross, Rita Ora, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, and Sugarland. The three hour long parade culminates in front of Macy’s Herald Square where the team from the Today Show will be broadcasting live on NBC beginning at 9am EST.