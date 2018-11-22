Ally Brooke Gives Dynamite Performance Of ‘Last Christmas’ At Macy’s Parade

‘Fifth Harmony’ member Ally Brooke showed off her solo vocals at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22! Watch her live performance of her new cover, ‘Last Christmas,’ on top of Nickelodeon’s float.

It was a change of scenery to see Ally Brooke, 25, not on a stage with Fifth Harmony and instead on top of Nickelodeon’s Shimmer and Shine float! The singer boarded the moving vehicle to wow the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade crowd in New York City by singing “Last Christmas” on Nov. 22. She just released her cover of the 1986 holiday song from Wham! on Nov. 15. Even without her girl gang, the Latina singer’s vocals floored us! And her outfit was just as festive as the colorful float — seriously, Ally commanded the parade! We’re now even more excited to see how the pop star’s solo career will unfold.

Ally’s debut solo album won’t drop until 2019, but she’s already been hitting the studio for months! “Hey everyone, I’m here at the studio,” she wrote under a video she posted to Twitter on Aug. 5. “Sorry I’ve been a little MIA, I’ve been working my tail off on this music and I seriously can not wait for you to hear.” After Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in March, Ally went on to sign with Atlantic Records in August. She’s now gearing up to release her new Spanish collaboration with Kriss Kross Amsterdam and Messiah, “Vámonos,” on Nov. 23 — yes, tomorrow! Ally’s pumped about the career shift.

“In this new experience that I’m being given, I just feel like I’m truly back to who I was,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight in October as she chatted about her new music. “Back to the Ally that I want to be, and I’m in a place of such self-discovery. I just kinda imagine me now and the 12-year-old me meeting, and we’re hugging and embracing again. I found you.” And we can see how Ally’s journey has come full circle, as she has since released collaborations outside of the girl group, her original claim to fame. She teamed up with Lost Kings to release the 2017 summer bop “Look At Us Now,” and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY interviewed Ally at the time of the collaboration’s release — find out how she felt about branching out from 5H!

Those notes, that outfit, her charm. Ally’s the Thanksgiving queen!