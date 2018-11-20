Toni Braxton Loses $5 Million Engagement Ring From Birdman After Luggage Goes Missing

Toni Braxton’s forgotten luggage cost her a $5 million engagement ring! See her plea for help, and learn EXCLUSIVE details about the singer’s flashy symbol of love from her fiancé, Birdman.

Well, this certainly tops the time Kim Kardashian lost her $75,000 earring in the ocean. Toni Braxton, 51, left her Louis Vuitton Train Case on her Delta flight from New York City to Los Angeles on Nov. 12, and revealed on Nov. 20 that the airline finally retrieved her luggage. However, there was one small thing missing — oh, you know, just an engagement ring worth more than what Kirsten Dunst sold her SoHo flat for! “Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay!” Toni tweeted on Tuesday, but added, “Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING! Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!! 😞😥” If you happen to be the culprit, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer promises there’ll be “no questions asked.” You can see the missing jewelry worth $5 million, which Toni affectionately calls “Bonnie,” below!

Bryan “Birdman” Williams, the co-founder of Cash Money Records, put the expensive ring on Toni’s finger after his proposal, which was confirmed in February 2018. Aside from its sentimental value, the details of the ring would give any jewelry expert goosebumps! “Toni Braxton’s missing engagement ring is a 10-carat oval cut canary diamond in pave setting and is valued up to $5 million dollars,” Alicia Davis, the VP of Merchandise at Shane Co., EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Toni is especially distraught over her MIA love token, as she posted a separate SOS message to her Instagram on Nov. 20! “Feeling back to my old self again, yay! But I’m sad today 😢,” she confessed underneath a selfie of her flashing the giant canary diamond. “My engagement ring is missing 😞 but I’m optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!” We’re especially hoping the “borrower” comes forward, since her fiancé is hurting over the loss of some personal assets.

Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay!

Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING!

Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!! 😞😥

I promise, no questions asked! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 20, 2018

Yes, Birdman had the means to bestow his lover a ring worth $5 million. But he’s now legally requesting for the return of belongings like platinum records, over 70 pairs of shoes, a pool table and more, according to the court documents The Blast obtained on Nov. 18! The rapper claimed that the mementos were relocated to storage, after EMG Transfer Agent sued him in 2017, accusing him of allegedly not paying back his $12 million loan and “putting his Miami home up as collateral,” the outlet further reported. Yikes — we hope all personal items are rightfully returned to Toni and Birdman!