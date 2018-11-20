Ljay Currie: How A Top NBA Prospect Ditched His Basketball Boots For A Music Career & Never Looked Back

Even with the odds stacked against him, Ljay Currie found his way to a music career, & he told HollywoodLife the story in an EXCLUSIVE interview!

In his next life, Ljay Currie will probably be a pro-basketball player. After being one of the top 100 basketball collegiate recruits in the country, and a heavy NBA prospect, it almost seems like a shame that the musician left his b-ball career in the dust. That is, until you listen to his music. One listen to his latest EP, Free, and it’s immediately clear that hip-hop is Ljay’s true calling. Capitol Records felt the same way after hearing his music, and quickly signed him to their label. Plus, entertainment’s biggest names including Jaimie Foxx, and Lionel Richie, have taken notice of his undeniable talent. Ljay might have first snapped up attention thanks to a whirlwind alleged relationship with Iggy Azalea, but these days, the two are just friends, and music is the only thing on Ljay’s mind. We talked to the hip-hop artist all about his new EP Free, and his unlikely path to being a musician.

When did you know you wanted to be a musician? I know you were following a very different career path at one point.

Yeah so, my whole life I played basketball. At the age of 10, I got a piano for my birthday. At [age] 11, I got a guitar for my birthday, at 12 I got drums for my birthday. Every year, I was just getting instruments, and I just fell in love with them myself, because everything was so accessible. Now, you can just go on YouTube and teach yourself how to play chords on piano and guitar, or can go on YouTube and learn how to play the songs or learn the drum pattern, so just at an early age, like 10, I started teaching myself how to play the instruments, though I played basketball so much, every day.

When did you finally make the transition to music?

I went to college, I went to Norwich state, but I dropped out, I took myself out. My mom is a principal, and my dad loves basketball, so, the two main things they wanted me to do in life, I was giving up. I knew they wouldn’t go for it, I just went to my coach and talked to him.I took myself out of school myself, and I got kicked out of the house for it. The coach was mad because I wasted a scholarship and was supposed to help the team. My parents were mad, I got kicked out the house.

How did you find yourself under the mentorship of Jaimie Foxx?

So, one of my boys, who is the nephew of Jamie Foxx, took me over there, and I actually ended up staying over there. In a sense I got comfortable, being at Foxx’s house. There was always food in the fridge, there was always girls, a big ass pool, I was living the life. Then one day, he came back there and had a talk with us and was like yo, this is my s**t. It’s funny – but it’s real. He told us, ‘Hustle like you ugly.’ We had a studio, we had production equipment, we had everything we needed, but we weren’t using it. And so, I know of took it as a challenge, and I left, and just started grinding, grinding, grinding.

Is there anyone else in the industry who has given you valuable advice? Lionel Richie. I played him my music and he fell in love with it, and so I would go over there and just chop it up with him, and play him my new stuff, and so, he gave me a lot of good advice. He’s so wise…so wise. How did you end up inking a deal with Capitol Records?

My parents called my manager [Big Tank] who was also my basketball coach when I was eight. So, they initially called him over to convince me to get back into school, and play basketball. Big Tank has worked in music for 15+ years, and I was like, ‘Just listen to the music, just listen to the music.’ So, eventually, I played him the music, and his whole perception just changed. The conversation flipped. We walked back in to to talk to my parents, and we made a deal with them. The deal was that I get one year, without them hassling me, I get to move back into the house, everything. One year…to try to get a record deal, and if I can’t, then I promised I’d go back to school and play ball again. Within the first two months, I had a record deal.

You have a new EP! Why the title ‘Free?’

My EP is called free because it’s my first time being free, my first time being single while I’m writing this project, my first time being able to put out music, being free from having to play basketball, doing what everyone else wants me to do. It was kind of me breaking through.

What was the highlight track for you, or your favorite track to make?

Probably “Shots You Don’t Take.” It’s so different and I made the beat and just did it all from scratch. I’m just recalling the process and how much fun I had making it.

Are there any artists you’re looking up to right now?

Kanye and Lil Wayne kind of made me really want to start making music. And I like andkind of made me really want to start making music. And I like Young Thug . Young Thug is probably my favorite out of the wave right now.

What’s next for you?

I’m definitely working on a full-length right now, but I’m always just recording and making music.I’m looking to put new stuff out ASAP. I have the next one locked and loaded in the chamber already!