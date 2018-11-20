Ljay Currie: How A Top NBA Prospect Ditched His Basketball Boots For A Music Career & Never Looked Back
Even with the odds stacked against him, Ljay Currie found his way to a music career, & he told HollywoodLife the story in an EXCLUSIVE interview!
In his next life, Ljay Currie will probably be a pro-basketball player. After being one of the top 100 basketball collegiate recruits in the country, and a heavy NBA prospect, it almost seems like a shame that the musician left his b-ball career in the dust. That is, until you listen to his music. One listen to his latest EP, Free, and it’s immediately clear that hip-hop is Ljay’s true calling. Capitol Records felt the same way after hearing his music, and quickly signed him to their label. Plus, entertainment’s biggest names including Jaimie Foxx, and Lionel Richie, have taken notice of his undeniable talent. Ljay might have first snapped up attention thanks to a whirlwind alleged relationship with Iggy Azalea, but these days, the two are just friends, and music is the only thing on Ljay’s mind. We talked to the hip-hop artist all about his new EP Free, and his unlikely path to being a musician.
When did you know you wanted to be a musician? I know you were following a very different career path at one point.