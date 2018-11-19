Taylor Swift Shows Off Heart Face Tattoo As She Celebrates Move To Universal Music Group — Is It Real?

Could it be? T-Swift celebrated her exciting new label move via a Nov. 19 Instagram post, but after taking a close look at one photo, Tay seems to be rocking a face tattoo!

Taylor Swift, 28, has BIG news, and she’s celebrating in an even bigger way. Tay announced on Oct. 19 that she was leaving her longtime home of Big Machine Records to join the roster at Universal Music Group. The exciting news came out of the blue, and the pop star celebrated with a lengthy Instagram post. In one picture from her slideshow post though, Taylor was sporting what looked like a face tattoo! The singer donned a little black heart on the corner of her right eye, and we were totally forced to do a double take! Could it be a faux tattoo? Well-done makeup? Or, did T-Swift actually bite the bullet and join the long list of artists to ink their face? We have so many questions.

Potential face tat aside, there’s a lot to celebrate here, because this new record deal is a game CHANGER. Tay is making a serious impact on the music industry as a whole thanks to her new contract! It was revealed in Taylor’s post, that she has asked for the way streaming revenue be paid out to artists to be amended. “There was one condition that meant more to me than any other deal point,” Taylor wrote in her post. “As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artists, non-recoupable. They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms than paid out previously by other major labels,” she shared. Taylor has long been vocal about reforming streaming revenue practices, and she just schooled the streaming industry once again.

The label move means Tay is departing Big Machine, which has been her label home since 2006. The “Shake It Off” singer is ready to look towards the future though, and is elated over the news! “I’m ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group,” she started off her announcement post. “Over the years, Sir Lucian Grainge and Monte Lipman have been such incredible partners. It’s so thrilling to me that they, and the UMG team, will be my label family moving forward. It’s also incredibly exciting to know that I’ll own all of my master recordings that I make from now on.” Her celebratory post featured four pics in total, and fans can see Tay’s new face art by clicking to the last image in the slideshow!

Congrats to Taylor on her big news! We can’t wait to see what new music Tay has in store for us at her new home, but for now, we’ll be trying to figure out what’s up with this potential face tat.