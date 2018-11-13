Rob Kardashian Claims He Quit ‘KUWTK’ After ‘Emotional Damage’ From Blac Chyna — Legal Docs

Although he’s been out of the spotlight, Rob Kardashian has been locked in a nasty custody battle with his ex, Blac Chyna over child support payments. Rob claims Chyna should be paying him since she’s so rich!

Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna, 30, have been embroiled in a nasty custody battle for months over the child support payments for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream, according to The Blast. — The site claims to have obtained legal documents filed by the ex couple. Rob claims he can no longer afford to pay Chyna thousands of dollars in child support, according to the legal papers. Now, he apparently wants her to pay him since she rakes in so much cash!

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes [of Keeping Up With The Kardashians] since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media,” Rob alleges in his own declaration, as reported by the site. “It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures,” he continues.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently airing its 15th season. The famous family is already filming its 16th season. Rob has not appeared on season 15, however, Kris Jenner has said he will be back for season 16. In the light of the new legal docs, it’s unclear if that is still true. The two are scheduled to meet with a judge in December for a decision.

Rob and Chyna split in 2017, around the time he exposed naked photos of Chyna on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on July 5. At the time, he accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people. Soon after, Chyna obtained a temporary restraining order against Rob. After serving him with court docs about her accusations, Rob responded, in which he denied the allegations in court docs on December 27, 2017.