Michelle Obama Reveals Her ‘Lust’ For Barack & Their First Kiss After Admitting Romance Was ‘Off Limits’

Michelle Obama didn’t hold back during her interview with ABC News, revealing that she considered Barack ‘off limits’ before dating! Read about their first kiss here!

Michelle Obama, 54, sat down for a candid interview with ABC News on November 11, and nothing was off limits. The former first lady spoke with Robin Roberts about her highly personal new memoir, Becoming, and revealed a lot about the time when they first started dating. In talking about how her future-husband Barack Obama, Michelle admitted that he was late for their first meeting — she was going to mentor him at her law firm Sidley and Austin. “So I didn’t really know what to expect,” Michelle admitted. “And then in walks Barack Obama. And Barack Obama has always walked like Barack Obama. Like, he’s got all the time in the world. He’s– he had that stride. I was, like, ‘Dude, you’re cute.’ But in my mind, I was, like — Off limits.”

However, after Barack’s “straightforward” persistence, the two finally started dating after hanging out. “When we stopped for ice cream and he got the sense that I was starting to open up,” Michelle revealed. “And he, you know, he played it real smooth. He just leaned in for a kiss. And that really was it. You know, from that kiss on, we were– it was– it was love. And he was my man.” Michelle opened up about admitting to her lust for Barack in her book Becoming. “…[I]t’s there. I don’t know what to tell you,” she told Robin. “It was– it was there. It still is. I love my husband a lot.”

Before the interview aired, ABC released a snippet during which Michelle recounted her painful miscarriage that happened before she and Barack Obama had daughters Sasha and Malia (now 17 and 20). “I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” Michelle said. “We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken. That’s one of the reasons why I think it’s important to talk to young mothers about the fact that miscarriages happen.”

The horrible experience led to the Obamas pursuing IVF in order to conceive kids. “The biological clock is real,” she said. “I realized that as I was 34 and 35. We had to do IVF. I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work.”