Jeff Sessions Croons Adele Leaving His Office On ‘SNL’ As Robert De Niro Returns As Mueller

Jeff Sessions, as hilariously portrayed by Kate McKinnon, had to say a bitter farewell to his office. After collecting his things in the “box I was born in” and packing away items like the Bible he used to justify “a lot bad things.” After that, Mike Pence, Eric Trump and Don Jr. all paid him a visit — Eric confused the words “some penis” for “subpoenas”. Then, holding a picture of Donald Trump, the former AG sang Adele‘s “Someone Like You” before Robert Mueller, played by Robert De Niro, eventually “freed” him like Dobby the House Elf from Harry Potter by giving him a handkerchief. Needless to say, Kate’s rodent-like portrayal of Sessions will be dearly missed. Watch the segment go down below!

It has definitely been a season of memorable cold opens. One of the stand-outs so far has been the sketch that hilariously tackled Kanye West‘s visit to the White House. At one point Alec Baldwin‘s Donald Trump realized that Kanye was the black version of himself, and later, he went on to praise Kanye, saying, “We are both geniuses, we’re both married to beautiful women and we’ve both definitely been recorded saying the N-word.”

However, nothing can beat the cold open for the season premiere, which had Matt Damon portray Brett Kavanaugh during his tense confirmation hearing. Angry, screaming and sniffling, Damon rages, “I lifted weights every day… am I angry? You’re damn right! But if you think I’m angry now you just wait until I get on that Supreme Court and then you’re all going to pay!” The whole sketch ends with Kavanaugh, who describes himself as “a keg is half full kind of guy,” shotgunning a whole beer.

