Halsey Nails Live Debut Of ‘Without Me’ & Sings In The Rain At MTV EMAs

Halsey stunned the audience at the MTV Europe Music Awards with a powerfully emotional performance of ‘Without Me’ on November 4! Hear all about her live debut of her new hit!

Halsey, 24, nailed her live debut performance “Without Me” at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain on November 4! She performed the new track — which is about her breakup and relationship with G-Eazy — while attached to a prop chain. Halfway through the song, Halsey belted out the emotional lyrics while standing in the rain.

Ahead of the show, the newly single star hit the red carpet solo, in a completely sheer pink dress, which featured carefully-placed fabric over her nipples and an open back. It was easily one of her sexiest red carpet looks to date. The ensemble also included silver embellishments throughout, along with oversized, lacy sleeves. Halsey accessorized with hoop earrings, which stood out next to her dark brown pixie cut.

While on the red carpet, Halsey expressed her excitement about performing at the annual show. She even said she was most excited to see Panic! At The Disco take the stage, adding that she’s loved the band since age 14. Halsey was also asked about her recent collaboration with Khalid and Benny Blanco on “Eastside”. “We put the record together for fun,” Halsey said when admitted she’s been blown away over the song’s success. But, she credited the loyalty and dedication of her fans as to why the song blew up.

honestamente halsey podría pisarme la cara que no me quejaría #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/j9GhJH1RJl — drama queen natalia (@__incrxdible) November 4, 2018

Halsey’s been focused on work and in good spirits since she broke things off with G-Eazy for the second time in October. She recently celebrated Halloween with friends, where she suited up in two sexy costumes — a green poison ivy bodysuit and a hot dead cheerleader from the Megan Fox film, Jennifer’s Body.

Halsey and G-Eazy originally split for the first time back in July. They dated for nearly a year before she announced their breakup in a note on Instagram. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time,” she wrote on July 3. But, their split didn’t last too long, as photogs caught the pair leaving an after-party together, following the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20.