Ariel Winter Majorly Flaunts Her Booty In The Tiniest Daisy Dukes Ever — See Pics

Ariel Winter stunned wearing short daisy dukes while filling up the tank of her car! Check out the sexy pics here!

If there’s anyone who knows how to rock daisy dukes, it’s Ariel Winter. The Modern Family star kept up her trend of slaying in short-shorts while out and about on Nov. 3. While she was refilling her car’s gas tank, Ariel was spotted wearing tiny daisy dukes and a red crop top. Check out the pics of her in daisy dukes below!

Ariel recently talked with HollywoodLife about the importance of making sure you vote in the upcoming midterm elections. “If you’re confused about how to do it, there are people everywhere that you can ask; there are websites that can [help you] figure it out,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “If you can’t make it to the polls, you can mail in your ballot, which is what I did. I just think it’s important to vote in general because whatever say we can have in shaping our future is very important,” she continued. “What’s interesting is that while a lot of people in my generation find it important to vote, they don’t always get out there and do it. They’ll tell everybody else, ‘you have to go vote’ or ‘I voted,’ but they haven’t really done it.”

We reported earlier how Ariel has overcome her body image issues and is now owning her body with confidence. “Ariel struggled with body image and self confidence throughout her childhood, and it wasn’t helped by becoming famous at such a vulnerable and young age,” a source close to Ariel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But, she finally has pretty much overcome her insecurities, and she finally feels good about herself, as she should, she looks amazing!”

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Ariel Winter. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of her in short-shorts in our gallery above.