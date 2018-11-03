Ariana Grande Sings About ‘Angel’ Mac Miller In ‘Thank U, Next’: ‘Wish I Could Say Thank You To Malcolm’

Ariana Grande just dropped her emotional track ‘Thank U, Next’ & it’s all about her split from Pete Davidson! Read her devastating lyrics that also reference Mac Miller here!

Ariana Grande did not shy away from delving into all of the breakup drama with Pete Davidson in her latest track “Thank U, Next,” which just dropped mere minutes away from SNL‘s airtime. Beginning the song, Ariana admits she’s “thankful” for Pete Davidson and also discusses her other exes, including “angel” Mac Miller. She sings, “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But it wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, / ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.” Listen to the entire track below!

We reported earlier today how Ariana surprised her fans when news broke that “Thank U, Next” would be released just before SNL. The song comes during a rocky time in Pete and Ariana’s breakup. After Pete jokingly asked Maggie Rogers if she would marry him during a promo for tonight’s upcoming SNL, Ariana came for him hard with a flurry of tweets. She wrote, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” In addition to that, she tweeted, “thank u, next,” thus causing speculation that new music with that title might be released soon.

Ever since Ariana shaded Pete on Twitter, the SNL actor has had a change of heart about whether to mention their breakup on the variety show. “He wants to make jokes about it and if Ariana can’t take a joke then so be it,” a source close to Pete told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is taking things as if it isn’t his problem. He has to live his life and he gets through pain with comedy and he is going to be an open book and allow people to rib on him throughout the show if they choose to.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Pete and Ariana. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from the relationship in our gallery above.