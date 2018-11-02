It looks like Drake has his sights set on a gorgeous new woman — UK rapper, Stefflon Don! Drizzy was caught flirting up a storm with Stefflon on Instagram Live, and you can watch it right here!

Stefflon Don, 26, recorded background vocals for Drake’s song “Peak,” and it looks like she may have piqued his interest in a romantic way when they worked together! Stef and her friend hosted an Instagram Live video on Nov. 1, in which they asked eligible bachelors to try and win a date with them. “STEFF & MOIRA ARE LOOKING FOR LOVE IF YOU INTERESTED CALL!!” they captioned the video. Well, Drake got the message, and he joined in on the Live to try to win his way in.

“I’m a confident guy,” Drake explained, when Steff asked him why he should get the date. “I can only my own in any room. I’ve known you for awhile, we busting up jokes. We can cook up a tune together. I could organize all your heels and your wigs for you and all those little things, you know what I’m saying?” After the rapper made his pitch, Steff admitted she was totally blushing, and let him know he was the big winner. “Oh yeah?! So where do you wanna go?” Drake asked.

Steff informed him that she didn’t need a fancy date to be impressed, but Drizzy wasn’t having it. “I have to take you somewhere nice,” he insisted. “Somewhere classy and sexy because you’re classy and sexy and I have to match your energy.”

It was a sweet gesture, but the 26-year-old also let Drake know that he wouldn’t be getting any special privileges with her just because he’s Drake. “Just because you’re Drizzy Drake don’t mean it’s gonna be easy!” she warned. “You gotta prove yourself to me.” Luckily, he’s up for the challenge. “I’m a patient man,” he said. ‘I’m not in a rush to get nothing. Trust me, I know you’re a big G. I’d never disrespect.

Interestingly, Stefflon was recently feuding with Drake’s longtime friend and once-rumored love interest, Nicki Minaj. Amidst Nicki and Cardi B’s massive social media feud earlier this week, Stefflon weighed in, “Nicki Minaj ur a big grown woman talking about beating someone’s head in???” Stefflon wrote in the comments section of a Shade Room Instagram post about the fight. “QUEEN???? I’m disappointed in you so many people look up to you show us better.” Eek!