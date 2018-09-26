Drake Parties With City Girl Singer Yung Miami After Being Linked To Bella Harris: New Couple?

Are Drake and Yung Miami dating? Drake was spotted partying the night away with the City Girls rapper, and some fans are wondering what’s going on! Watch a video of them dancing together, here!

Drake and City Girls‘ Yung Miami, 24, just made major waves in New Orleans, and we don’t mean with their electrifying performance in concert together! After the show was the after party, and Drake and Miami (real name Caresha) got down. Drake posted a cute video to his Instagram stories that showed himself and Miami dancing side-by-side. We’re obsessed! See the video, captured by The Shade Room, below.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there’s anything going on romantically between the two artists. Drake had just brought the house down in New Orleans that same night, September 25, and brought one half of City Girls out to perform with him. Miami performed her bangin’ remix of Drake’s “In My Feelings” with the 6 God himself. While she heated up that stage, fans were missing her City Girls partner, JT, something fierce; JT is currently serving time in prison on fraud charges. Miami actually appeared in the “In My Feelings” video, wearing a “Free JT” leotard while doing the infamous challenge. Obviously, she tore that dance up!

Drake and Miami could have just been simply celebrating their show, and the fact that Drake’s back on the road after being sick. But what if they’re feeling each other? This would be a big deal, considering Drake’s recently been linked to model Bella Harris. Drake, 30, has experienced major heat lately for hanging out with the 18-year-old, so that may be cooling down. Only time will tell!

Some of Drake’s fans are all for him getting together with Miami! “I would be happy if Drake & yung Miami were a thing 😂 looking at that video they would be so cute together,” @BrizzyH_ tweeted. And @BigBossKai tweeted, “Seeing Yung Miami with drake really warms my heart 😍 like yesss bitch you really f**kin made it”.