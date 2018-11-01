‘Midnight, Texas’ Preview: Fiji & Bobo’s Steamy Makeout Session Is Cut Short In A Shocking Way

Holy PDA, Fiji and Bobo! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 2 episode of ‘Midnight, Texas,’ the couple turns up the heat with some serious making out before their PDA session comes to a sudden halt.

Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) can’t stop obsessing over her dead plants, but Bobo (Dylan Bruce) has a way to take her mind off everything in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Midnight, Texas. Bobo’s idea? Making out. Fiji and Bobo start to have a really sexy makeout session that’s almost too hot for TV! Their chemistry is the definition of FIRE! The hotter things get, the more things in the store start to go haywire.

In the middle of their kissing, a deer antler chandelier comes swinging their way, nearly killing them both. Fiji is understandably freaked out by the situation. She whole-heartedly believes that “whatever is happening is supernatural.” She’s convinced that “something” is trying to hurt Bobo! That makes Bobo think twice.

Parisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Fiji and Bobo are in their “honeymoon phase” in season 2, but it might not last long. “They’re just experiencing joy and what they’re finding is that the more intimate they get, the more it seems to be triggering things that are a little scary and maybe dangerous and maybe worse than that… She knows the potential that she has, so we’re going to be seeing her reacting in some pretty forceful ways to try and prevent tragedy like the first one.” she told HollywoodLife. This EXCLUSIVE sneak peek gives us a little glimpse at that!

The Nov. 2 episode — titled “The Monster of the Week is Patriarchy” — will feature Manfred investigating a gruesome murder in the hotel. Lem and Olivia’s psychic connection drives a wedge between them. Bobo’s life is put in danger by a series of strange accidents, much to Fiji’s concern. Midnight, Texas season 2 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on NBC.