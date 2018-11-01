See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kaia Gerber Gives Off ‘Matrix’ Vibes In Leather Ensemble For Halloween — See Pic

Kaia Gerber
Splash News
West Hollywood, CA - Paris Hilton poses for photos arriving at Mathew Morrison's Halloween party as a butterfly at the Peppermint club. Pictured: Paris Hilton BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Melanie Brown, Gary Madatyan Heidi Klum's Halloween Party 2018, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2018
View Gallery View Gallery 83 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Kaia Gerber rocked out in some leather last night by going as Trinity from ‘The Matrix’! See her epic Halloween costume here!

Halloween 2018 is over, and despite the fact that we have no more incredible costumes to look forward to, pictures from the holiday are still coming in. In a new photo from last night, Kaia Gerber threw it way back with her costume, while going as Trinity from The Matrix. Seriously, Carrie-Anne Moss would be very proud. Check out the pic of her ensemble below!

But this isn’t the only outfit that Kaia rocked during Halloween. While at the Casamigos Halloween party, Kaia Gerber was dressed up as the legendary rock star Joan Jett. On top of that, the 17-year-old model was accompanied by the rest of her entire family who were also decked out as some of the biggest rock stars ever. Cindy Crawford, 52, was dressed as Blondie and Kaia’s dad Rande Gerber, 56, was David Bowie.

We reported earlier how Kaia wants to forge her own path into modeling. “Kaia is not looking to replace her mother, or to be the next Cindy Crawford,” a source close to Kaia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “Kaia does not want that responsibility and is not looking to follow in her mother’s footsteps either. But, Kaia can’t deny modeling, it’s in her blood, and she does enjoy it, for now. With some gentle guidance from her mom and dad, she is plotting her own career and making her own decisions about life.”

Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber dressed up as Trinity from ‘The Matrix’ for Halloween.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Kaia. In the meantime, check out out all of the amazing celebrity costumes from this past Halloween in our gallery above!