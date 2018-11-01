Kaia Gerber Gives Off ‘Matrix’ Vibes In Leather Ensemble For Halloween — See Pic

Kaia Gerber rocked out in some leather last night by going as Trinity from ‘The Matrix’! See her epic Halloween costume here!

Halloween 2018 is over, and despite the fact that we have no more incredible costumes to look forward to, pictures from the holiday are still coming in. In a new photo from last night, Kaia Gerber threw it way back with her costume, while going as Trinity from The Matrix. Seriously, Carrie-Anne Moss would be very proud. Check out the pic of her ensemble below!

But this isn’t the only outfit that Kaia rocked during Halloween. While at the Casamigos Halloween party, Kaia Gerber was dressed up as the legendary rock star Joan Jett. On top of that, the 17-year-old model was accompanied by the rest of her entire family who were also decked out as some of the biggest rock stars ever. Cindy Crawford, 52, was dressed as Blondie and Kaia’s dad Rande Gerber, 56, was David Bowie.

We reported earlier how Kaia wants to forge her own path into modeling. “Kaia is not looking to replace her mother, or to be the next Cindy Crawford,” a source close to Kaia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “Kaia does not want that responsibility and is not looking to follow in her mother’s footsteps either. But, Kaia can’t deny modeling, it’s in her blood, and she does enjoy it, for now. With some gentle guidance from her mom and dad, she is plotting her own career and making her own decisions about life.”

