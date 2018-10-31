‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slay Halloween 2018 In Costumes From ‘Frozen,’ ‘Black Panther’ & More

Bow down to the ladies of ‘The View’! The hosts went all out this Halloween with multiple costumes, and none of them disappointed. See their incredible Queen Elsa, Lady Gaga, and more costumes, here!

Halloween 2018 belonged to the hosts of The View. The five hosts all dressed as strong women in their first round of costumes, and one had THREE costume changes throughout the hour-long show. Not the 60+ costumes that Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest managed to get through on Live!, but still — totally impressive, considering their getups.

Meghan McCain was a picture-perfect Elsa from Frozen, first appearing in the queen’s regular clothing, then transforming into her icy gown. Can we talk about that expert fishtail braid? So cute! Meghan said she was inspired to be Elsa for Halloween because people nicknamed her “the ice queen” when she first started on the show. Clever! Sunny Hostin came out on the show as the badass Okoye, the warrior from Black Panther. She said that she’s seen the movie “10 to 20 times,” and wanted to honor her incredible, inspiring character. Love it!

Abby Huntsman wins the award for most extra costume. She channeled early Lady Gaga by get carried out onstage inside a giant egg, then popping out in Gaga’s infamous meat dress. Don’t worry; this was just a fabric replica, but still. She looked amazing. She later came out wearing Gaga’s dress and bright yellow hair from the 2010 Grammys, as well as her sparkly number from the same event.

Joy Behar got creative and went as the Midterm-inator,” riding a motorcycle and wearing Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s iconic getup with “vote” added to the back of the leather jacket. The message behind that one is pretty obvious. And finally, Whoopi Goldberg was Vampirina from the kids’ cartoon, complete with blue body paint! She had the cutest reason for the costume — she watches the show with her great-granddaughter all the time!

Their guests on the episode dressed up, too. Ellie Kemper was Amelia Earhart, complete with an inflatable plane. Adorable! The Bella Twins dressed as Supergirl (Brie) and Wonder Woman (Nikki).