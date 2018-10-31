TV News
‘Chicago Fire’: Severide Suffers A Heartbreaking & Sudden Tragedy

Taylor Kinney
Severide is hit with unexpected news during the Oct. 31 episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ that will change his entire life. Grab your tissues. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Benny Severide is dead. Severide’s dad died suddenly during the Oct. 31 episode of Chicago Fire. He passed away before Severide could make it to the hospital to say his final goodbyes. The entire firehouse goes to the hospital to support him. Stella is right by his side.

Later, Boden finds Severide alone in church. “The last thing I said to him was that you were a better father to me than he was,” Severide tells Boden as he fights back tears. Boden reveals that Benny put everything on the line for his son. He stepped up with Grissom and met with him personally about what’s been going down at Firehouse 51. Benny called in every favor for his son and the firehouse. As a result, Gorsch is gone.