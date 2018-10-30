Did Jenelle Evans Reveal Husband David Eason Broke Her Jaw? Why Fans Are Convinced

Jenelle Evans has denied that husband David Eason assaulted her, despite her calling 911 and saying he did just a few days prior. Could she be lying? Here’s why fans believe she is.

Yikes! Following Jenelle Evans‘ recent reported hospitalization due to an alleged fight with husband David Eason on Oct. 13, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a video online, during which she said she was never assaulted by him. It certainly confused fans of the series, as Jenelle’s 911 call — which was made after her fight with David — leaked online just a few days prior, and she could be heard telling the operator that David attacked her. “My husband assaulted me,” she said, after giving her name and age. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms. I think that he got violent because he was drinking. I’m recovering from the surgery I just had on Monday. I can’t breathe.”

Then, in her Oct. 25 video that was posted online, Jenelle said, “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.” For whatever reason, Jenelle’s now putting up a united front with her husband. But fans aren’t totally buying her new story. A few fans on Twitter were also quick to point out something they noticed in Jenelle’s Oct. 25 denial video — and it’s her teeth. Some fans said it appeared as though Jenelle was missing a few of her lower teeth. So did David break her jaw? Well, here’s what she had to say about the discrepancy.

After the accusations started getting thrown her way, Jenelle posted an Instagram story, in which she explained her dental issue. “So you guys don’t think I have teeth at the bottom?” Jenelle asked in the video. “I mean, supposedly I got my teeth knocked out, right? Wrong!” She then continued, “If you’re dying to know, I have a retainer. Why do I have a retainer on my teeth? Because I’m realigning my jaw. So instead of going the plastic surgery route like most people, I’m … not. So now you can stop making fake articles.”

Jaws are "re-aligned" after they have been "un-aligned" — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) October 30, 2018

Do you believe Jenelle? Chelsea Houska‘s dad, Randy, doesn’t, and he’s a dentist. After Jenelle slammed the claim, he took to Twitter and said, “Jaws are ‘re-aligned’ after they have been ‘un-aligned.'” Jenelle has yet to respond to his tweet.

Watch both of Jenelle’s videos, and see Randy’s tweet above!