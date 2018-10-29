Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & More Models Who’ve Slayed In Sexy Costumes For Halloween

Devils, Powerpuff Girls, and Marilyn Monroe, oh my! See all of the sexiest Halloween costumes that models like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid have rocked over the years!

If it’s Halloween, there’s likely a supermodel somewhere dressed in a sexy costume. But as everyone knows, there isn’t just one way to look hot for the spooky holiday. Halloween is all about getting creative! So while there will always be the classic devil and cat costumes, sometimes models like Martha Hunt and Kendall Jenner will surprise us all with their Scarface-inspired looks or their sexy Karl Lagerfeld costume (No, really).

You can pick any year at random and find photos of excellent Halloween costumes, but models really pulled out all the stops in 2017. Kendall teamed up with Hailey Baldwin to be the Bubbles to her Blossom from The Powerpuff Girls. Kendall looked great in a green and black bikini top, which she paired with a ripped dark denim skirt, leather boots, and a green and black leather jacket.

Kendall’s edgy take on Blossom fit the character well, as did Hailey’s slightly softer version of Bubbles. Hailey still looked sexy in a baby blue crop top and a blue and black mini skirt, but she added accessories like feather scrunchies and knee-high socks to give off a cute vibe.

Alessandra Ambrosio also nailed her costume in 2017. She went to an event dressed as a sexy devil, and completed her costume with a leather bodysuit, a cape, thigh-high leather boots and fishnet tights. Karlie Kloss also dressed to impress when she donned a white dress, put on some red lipstick, and curled her platinum blonde locks to expertly emulate Marilyn Monroe.

