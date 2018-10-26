Grandpa Vic is back! Raven’s dad shows up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 26 episode of ‘Raven’s Home’ and offers to help his daughter out when she needs it most. Watch our preview now!

Get ready for total throwback vibes! Victor Baxter is coming to Raven’s Home! Raven is trying to start her own business and needs an assistant to help her out in this EXCLUSIVE Raven’s Home preview. Victor Baxter (Rondell Sheridan) returns to spend some quality time with his daughter and his grandkids. When he hears about Raven’s assistant troubles, he says, “I’ll tell you what, until you find one, I’m your guy.” Raven is overjoyed about her father volunteering.

She notes that this assistant job doesn’t pay anything. It’s like an unpaid internship. “You can pay me in hugs,” he tells Raven (Raven-Symoné). She says he can answer emails while she drives. “Not without a little advance,” he says, with his arms wide open. Raven goes in for a sweet hug. Aw!

The synopsis for the Oct. 26 episode reads: “Grandpa Vic comes to help Raven with the kids and the chores, but he winds up making everything more difficult.” Rondell played Victor Baxter on Disney Channel’s beloved series That’s So Raven and the spinoff Cory In The House. It’s good to see him back with Raven! This episode marks the first time Rondell has guest-starred on Raven’s Home. We hope to see him again soon! The show is currently in its second season and new episodes will air all throughout November. Raven’s Home airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.