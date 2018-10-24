Taylor Swift Accidentally Unzips Her Bodysuit At Australia Concert — Watch Her ‘Oops’

Oops! Taylor Swift unzipped the wrong part of her costume during a stop on her ‘Reputation’ tour and her reaction to the wardrobe malfunction was AMAZING. Watch the funny clip here!

Taylor Swift can even make a wardrobe malfunction during a concert seem endearing. The 28-year-old singer was changing her look to perform “King Of My Heart” during a show in Australia on her Reputation tour when she realized the front of her bodysuit was unzipped, revealing a black tank top underneath. In footage taken by a fan, Taylor can be seen mouthing “Oops!” as she quickly zips the suit back up before smiling at the crowd.

Naturally Taylor’s fans couldn’t get over how perfectly she handled the situation. “SHE UNZIPPED THE WRONG BODY SUIT AND MOUTHED OOPS I’D SO DIE FOR HER,” @styleswift tweeted. “SHES SO CUTE MY HEART,” wrote @simpaticostyles. Another fan, @stateofhaunted, tweeted, “her little “oops” after she realizes her zipper is down on her KOMH costume JDDNDM i love her.”

The “Delicate” hitmaker is currently touring in Australia. She kicked off this leg of her Rep tour in Perth on Oct. 26 at the Optus Stadium. Her next stop will be in Melbourne on Oct. 26. Taylor wrapped up the American leg of her tour earlier this month with two shows in Arlington, Texas, where she surprised fans with appearances from Maren Morris and Sugarland.

SHE UNZIPPED THE WRONG BODY SUIT AND MOUTHED OOPS I’D SO DIE FOR HER pic.twitter.com/tOReVu87Uw — ben (misses taylor) (@styIeswift) October 24, 2018

Even though Taylor’s last show in the U.S. was on Oct. 6, she continued to make headlines in America for breaking her political silence the following day. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 10-time Grammy winner revealed that she stands with women, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color. She then criticized Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn because she “voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.”

The songstress ended her post by pledging to vote for Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for the Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives, before encouraging her fans to vote too. “For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway,” she wrote. Since then, Taylor used one of her American Music Awards speeches to encourage her fans to vote in the midterm elections, and began highlighting people who have already voted on her Instagram story.