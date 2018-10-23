7 Stars Who’ve Bleached Their Eyebrows: Mandy Moore, Kim K & More

Mandy Moore, Kim Kardashian and other gorgeous stars have been known to dye their eyebrows different colors to match their hair. We’re taking a look at some of our favorites from over the years here.

Mandy Moore, Kim Kardashian and other celebs have publicly tried and showed off the trend of dyeing their eyebrows over the years and we’re taking a look back on some of the best pics from those moments. The trend has been understandably popular in the past since most people who dye their hair want their eyebrows to match, but in recent years, it seems the opposite is true. Many celebs have been keeping their eyebrows darker than their locks lately but it’s nice to know we cans till reminisce on a time when that wasn’t the case!

Mandy recently put a spotlight on dyed eyebrows when she took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of herself having very blonde hair and matching blonde eyebrows. “Rolling into the weekend like….. #fbf #dontdyeyoureyebrows #2001,” Mandy captioned the pic, clearly indicating that although she looked great, she regrets the eyebrow dye job! Kim’s dyed eyebrows looked similar to Mandy’s since she went for a lighter look to match the time she dyed her hair a lighter tone.

Kylie Jenner, who is known for often switching from dark to light hair colors, once dyed her eyebrows blonde to match her hair color, and Rita Ora did the same thing twice when she went blonde and darker blonde. Jessica Alba also went lighter in the hair and eyebrows and flaunted the look at a movie premiere. Beyonce often has her hair a light tone and she had matched her eyebrows at some point, and who can forget Rihanna‘s ultra blonde look with matching blonde eyebrows?!

There’s so many celebs who have looked amazing with dyed eyebrows and it definitely showed in these pics! When celebs decide against dyeing their eyebrows, they can always go with makeup to at least darken them! It will be interesting to see where the next trend will lead!