Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Stomach & Toned Abs & Asks How To ‘Get Rid Of The Black Line’

Cardi B’s got a question for new moms. When is her stomach going to look normal again? She’s got rock-hard abs and a flat tummy, but what about the pesky ‘black line’?

Her body is tighter than ever, but Cardi B still has some lingering insecurities about her post-baby figure. While her stomach’s totally flat and her abs are toned, she needs some advice from other moms, she wrote on Instagram. “Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause bitch,” she posted, along with a photo of herself in a black tracksuit and sports bra. She looked divine, and you can see a hint of what she’s talking about in the photo below — a subtle line over her belly button.

Well, Cardi, here’s the answer. The “black line,” according to the American Pregnancy Association, is called a pregnancy line, and it’s usually the result of changing hormones, or the imbalance of hormones. Getting a pregnancy line is pretty common, and it usually goes away shortly after giving birth. Seeing as she only had her daughter in July, she’s well within that window! She’s going to be fine.

Cardi’s been incredibly candid about the effects of pregnancy and childbirth on her body. She was just on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, and announced that giving birth “broke her vagina.” Well, that’s an image we’ll never get out of our heads. “It was totally harder [than I imagined],” she admitted. “She broke my vagina! Why nobody tell you about that? Nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina. People were like, when you give birth…it’s gonna hurt. But they’re never like…YOUR VAGINA!”

Despite the horrors of giving birth, Cardi’s hinted that she’s already down for round two. But…not yet. “She’s loving everything about this baby and might have another baby again soon, but not right now,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY.