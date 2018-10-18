Michelle Obama Explains How YOU Can Vote Early In The Midterms & Make Sure Your Voice Is Heard

Did you know that you can vote early in some states in the midterm elections? Michelle Obama is encouraging voters to get out there and vote, and do so early! Watch her PSA and learn how, here!

You’ve registered to vote (hopefully). Now it’s time to get your butt to the polls! The November 6 midterm elections are looming closer and closer, but if you don’t want to wait until then to cast your ballot, or can’t, you may be in luck. In some states, it’s possible to vote early! Former First Lady Michelle Obama is urging millennials, and all voters, to try voting early in a new PSA from her organization When We All Vote, which you can watch above. In the video, which was taken at her Miami rally during WWAV’s Week of Action in September, Mrs. Obama explains how you should never, ever let someone else dictate your vote.

“When you don’t vote, what you’re really doing is letting somebody else take power over your own life,” she says in the video. “You wouldn’t give your grandmother the power to decide what clothes you wear to the club. You wouldn’t give your crazy uncle the power to post a picture to your Instagram feed. So, why would you give a stranger the power to make far more important decisions in your life? Voting is the only way to ensure that your concerns matter. Period.” Hopefully the 6400 eligible voters that attended her rally paid attention!

Luckily, our partner Rock the Vote has a thorough guide on their site to finding out how to vote early, and when you can do so. You can first check to see if you’re registered to vote, and what district you’re voting in. You can also see ballots with your candidates on them! It’s important to study up on your desired candidates instead of voting blindly. Now, voting policies vary state-by-state, so click on your state on Rock the Vote’s chart. It will then show you important dates and deadlines in your state, state-specific voting guidelines, and what you need to do before you vote.

Here’s an example for New York, where one of HollywoodLife‘s offices is located. Rock the Vote’s site tells us that the voting registration deadline has already passed — thankfully, we’re registered already! Voting early is not an option in New York state, unfortunately. But you are allowed to vote with an absentee ballot if you meet certain requirements. The site tells us the deadline to request is November 5, and it must be completed and turned in by election day, November 6. Easy peasy!

Or California, where HollywoodLife‘s other office is located. Yes, early voting is an option! Rock the Vote shows you how to contact your local election office to find out the deadline, and how to do so. You can still register to vote there by October 22, and have until November 9 to return an absentee ballot. Amazing!

By the way, if you haven’t registered to vote, and your state’s deadline hasn’t passed, you can use our handy-dandy module above to do so! See you at the polls in November — or earlier!