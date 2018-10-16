Brendan Wallace: 5 Things To Know About Emma Watson’s Hunky New CEO Boyfriend

Who is Emma Watson’s new mystery man she was caught kissing? — Here’s everything we know about her new CEO beau, Brendan Wallace!

It seems as though Emma Watson, 28, is no longer a single woman! The actress was photographed kissing Brendan Wallace, a 30-some-year-old businessman and CEO while in Mexico on Saturday, October 13! It’s unclear if the two were on a romantic vacation together, or just happened to see one another out. But, the two didn’t care who was looking when they locked lips at a low-key restaurant, where they sipped cocktails together. — Here’s everything we know about her potential new boyfriend!

1. Brendan Wallace is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Wall Ventures Management, LLC. — Wallace was Co-founder & CEO of Identified, a data and analytics company focused on workforce optimization. He also co-founded Cabify, the largest ride-sharing service in Latin America. He also has been an active angel investor and manages one of the largest syndicates on AngelList, having led over 60 angel investments including Bonobos, Dollar Shave Club, Lyft, SpaceX, Clutter, Philz Coffee and Zenefits. — This is all according to the Fifth Wall website.

2. He started his career at Goldman Sachs in investment banking in the real estate, hospitality, and gaming group. — While there, he worked on $22 billion … with a “B … in M&A Advisory work. Wallace also worked at Goldman Sachs’ CMBS. He’s worked at The Blackstone Group in real estate private equity where he worked on the acquisition of Hilton Hotels.

3. He is very educated. — Wallace graduated from Princeton University where he received his BA in political science and economics. He then received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

4. Wallace is from New York, NY. — However, he currently resides in LA.

5. His social media won’t tell you much. — First of all, Wallace’s Instagram is private. And, although his Twitter account isn’t, he only tweets about work and things involving his professional life.