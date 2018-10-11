Justin Bieber took the news of Selena Gomez’s reported ‘breakdown’ to heart! After appearing crushed over his ex’s ‘meltdown,’ Justin was spotted weeping in a car while his wife, Hailey Baldwin, drove!

Jelena may be dead and gone but it seems that Justin Bieber, 24, still cares deeply for his ex, Selena Gomez, 26. On Oct. 11, a day after news of Selena’s reported “emotional breakdown” broke, Justin was photographed in the passenger seat of a car being driven by his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 21. It’s good that Hailey was behind the wheel, because Justin was in no condition to drive. The “Sorry” singer was himself an emotional wreck, crying openly over, what BACKGRID claims, “the news of Selena Gomez’s hospitalization.”

After all the time that Justin and Selena spent together, who can fault him for feeling devastated over Selena’s “breakdown.” On Oct. 10, Justin attended a church service in Los Angeles, and he looked as if his entire world had fallen down. Looking disheveled while wearing an oversized pink hoodie and some loose-fitting track pants, Justin seemed like on another planet. With his shaggy hair hanging down in front of his face, JB came off as looking distressed.

It was a vibe that others picked up on. After the church service, as Justin was about to leave, a couple of unnamed friends met him by his car. Right before Justin got in and drove away, he shared a warm embrace with these friends, receiving a huge hug and a massive amount of support for what he might be going through. It’s good to know that Justin has a network of people to help lift him up when he’s feeling down.

Selena reportedly suffered an “emotional breakdown” during a hospital visit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While undergoing treatment for a low white blood count, Selena allegedly “freaked out,” and attempted to rip the IV’s out of her arm. Following this dramatic “meltdown,” Selena sought help at an East Coast facility, and she’s reportedly undergoing dialectical behavior therapy.

The woman who saved Selena’s life by donating her a kidney, Francia Raisa, 30, seemingly sent her BFF a message on Oct. 6 about Selena “Know your value,” she wrote while including a paragraph about how some unnamed girl needed to “rebuke” the “toxicities” and focus on “self-f*cking-love.”