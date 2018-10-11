Justin Bieber Looks Crushed Arriving At Church After Selena Gomez’s ‘Emotional Breakdown’

A disheveled Justin Bieber pulled up to church, alone, right after news broke that Selena Gomez reportedly suffered a ‘breakdown’ during a hospitalization for her low white blood cell count on Oct. 10.

It’s been a sad night. Justin Bieber, 24, was photographed with hair hanging in his face and a downbeat expression after driving to church in Los Angeles alone, right after concerning news of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 26, surfaced on Oct. 10. Selena, who had looked vibrant in the energetic “Taki Taki” music video released just yesterday, is reportedly receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) in an East Coast psychiatric facility, according to TMZ. As the report circulated, Justin was later seen getting out of his car and greeting someone outside of church, still not smiling, dressed down in a hoodie. His wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, was absent from his side, even though she had already returned from Japan. See more photos of Justin below.

Leading up to her DBT treatment, Selena had reportedly checked in to the hospital twice in the past couple of weeks, TMZ continued to claim. Both visits were supposedly due to her low white blood cell count, but the second trip “threw Selena into a downward emotional spiral,” the outlet’s sources said. They continued to say she “freaked out” and attempted to pry IV’s from her arms, and sources called it an “emotional breakdown.” Selena has suffered from lupus disease for years, in which the affected individual’s immune system attacks healthy cells, according to Lupus Research Alliance. It’s common for people with lupus to see their white blood cell count dip. During another trip to the hospital last year, Selena had received a kidney transplant from BFF Francia Raisa, who tweeted cryptic heartbreak emojis on Oct. 6.

Selena also battles depression and anxiety, which she revealed during Instagram Live sessions on Sept. 21 and 22. The “Wolves” singer, who had dated Justin on and off-again from 2011 to 2018, was last linked to her ex in March. Justin went on to become engaged with Hailey in July, shocking the world. But that doesn’t mean there’s a correlation between Selena’s current health and Justin, especially after we heard that Selena was “emotional but happy” for her ex’s marriage! “Now, she feels like she can FINALLY move on,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 14, a day after Justin and Hailey wedded, reportedly in the backroom of a courthouse in New York City.

The last time we saw the “No Brainer” singer, he was looking much happier. Hailey shared a snapshot to Instagram of Justin smooching her on the cheek at a friend’s birthday party on Oct. 10, earlier today.