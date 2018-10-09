Nicole Kidman, 51, Looks Flawless In Makeup Free Beach Selfie

Natural beauty! Nicole is taking some time out for R & R and she looks so happy and peaceful on the beach! See her gorgeous makeup free selfie below!

She might be wearing a tiny bit of makeup, but barely any compared to the glam we are used to seeing Nicole Kidman, 51, rock on the red carpet! She’d ditched the bold red lip in favor of a more natural pout, and traded in her fancy updo for wild, undone beachy waves.

“Hanging in Cabo” she posted as a caption alongside her selfie, which she posted on Instagram on October 8. Not only is Nicole beautiful, but so is the idyllic scenery! We don’t know for sure is Nicole is purely on vacation, or working on an amazing new product, but she looks totally relaxed and happy! See more stars without makeup in the gallery attached above. Nicole is a Neutrogena ambassador and her number one must-have is sunscreen.

Sunscreen is the best way to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, and dark spots. “I love the Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Sunscreen,” she told Allure. “I grew up wearing white zinc on my face, which was just awful. Sitting at the beach with a huge thing of white zinc that my hair would always get stuck in. You know, I’m Australian, and I’m grateful that I had something to protect my skin.”

We were obsessed with the first season of Big Little Lies, and can’t wait for season two to return to our televisions. Season two also features the incomparable Meryl Streep, who plays Nicole’s character’s mother-in-law.