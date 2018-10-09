Woah! Azealia Banks shocked followers when she took to Twitter on Oct. 9 to post a completely topless video of herself having fun with her favorite filter.

Azealia Banks, 27, had a little too much fun when she took to Twitter on Oct. 9 to flaunt her favorite rabbit ears and nose filter in a COMPLETELY topless video! That’s right, the rapper filmed the video from the chest up and totally showed off her nipples as if it was something she does every day. “Let me feature my favorite filter, the only one that’s worth a damn,” she said in the revealing video as she had trouble getting it to stay on her face. “Where’d it go? Strugggggle.” The outspoken star laughed in the short clip and although she may have been talking about the filter, that’s definitely not what got the most attention!

Some of the comments Azealia received in response to the topless video were pretty iconic. “GLORY TO THE T*TTY!!,” one follower tweeted. “you really do have nice boobs,” another said. Not everyone thought posting the bare-all video was a great move though. Some followers expressed their disturbance by slamming Azealia. “Please stop,” one tweet read while others said she just posted the video to get attention.

Topless or not, Azealia's been getting major attention lately due to her public online feud with singer Lana Del Rey. It all started on Sept. 30 when she called Lana out after the singer posted an anti-Trump comment on one of Kanye West's photos that showed him wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat. She called Lana a "typical white woman using a target to 'pretend' to be an ally." The comment didn't sit well with Lana and the two ladies have been going back and forth with harsh responses to each other ever since.

Azealia’s known for expressing her opinions on social media and her most recent video shows she’s expressing her body as well. It will be interesting to see what surprising thing she does next. We’ll be waiting!