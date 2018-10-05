Bella Thorne, Amber Rose & More Stars Reveal Why You Should ‘Go F***ing Vote’ In Midterm Elections

Voting is so important, and it’s something that should be in the forefront of our minds in the coming weeks as we gear up for the midterm elections. Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Alyssa Milano and more tell you why you should vote!

The deadlines are sneaking up to register to vote for the midterm elections, and this election cycle, more than ever, it’s important to make sure you voice is heard! As so many celebrities have pointed out on HollywoodLife.com, one vote can truly make all the difference, so your voice matters, especially in this political climate. Stars have been using their platform to get the word out about why it’s so important to vote, and several spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY to get you inspired to vote on Nov. 6th!

Bella Thorne

I think if there is someone close to you or if you have a personal relationship with that is like, ‘Hey go vote!’ Then you really should. You have to think with your mind. I don’t know if a celebrity on social media can change your mind and have you vote. But go fucking vote! I don’t know if me saying go vote makes a huge difference, but I think if you want to vote, you will vote because there are people that believe in not doing anything and then there are people who have reasons not to vote or reasons to go out and vote. So whatever your reason is that you don’t want to vote then find out what will make you have a reason and do it.

Amber Rose

I think they kind of see now that we had an opportunity to vote for somebody else and we didn’t and now we are in a situation were we don’t want to be in. Now, instead of not voting at all, we have to kind of vote for the lesser evil if that is how you feel.

Alyssa Milano

I just think that everybody needs to get super super involved. My favorite thing about politics is the local level of politics and I go all over the country and I will volunteer in campaigns I believe in and I suggest that everybody finds a candidate that you believe in and go campaign and go volunteer in their office and go walk door to door. That is the greatest reminder of what politics is… It is not this big thing were we feel that we don’t have control over it. It’s really the state level, it is the state level that is so important and it is so rewarding to be a part of, it is so special to be a part of… I mean I have been in people’s garages with American flags scotch taped to the wall where I am stuffing envelopes and to me, that is the most romantic thing about this country is that it functions like that so I want everyone to have that experience. Everyone should go out and volunteer.

Kat Von D

I think that we’re living in really beautiful times because the power really is in the people. And so I think if people really subscribe to taking reigns of that power, we could really make some great change.

Molly Sims

We need to get out, whatever you vote, whatever you don’t vote, I would vote a certain way, but you don’t have to vote that way. But just vote. Listen, whatever you believe in, if these people are talking, these people are being heard. I’m from Kentucky. I want everyone to have a voice. I wish it was the way I have a voice. I wish it was the way I have a voice and lean in, but I do. I don’t want everything to be left. I don’t want everything to be right. I want people who have real challenges to be heard. I want people who don’t have challenges to be heard. But I want everyone to have a voice.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

We have to continue to encourage people to vote so they can have a voice, so they can be a part of the community and be a part of the country. You know, I have always been told and been taught that if you don’t vote then you don’t have a voice, so you can’t complain about the state of the country if you didn’t vote. I guess if that is not inspiration then I don’t know what is!

Chandler Kinney

Just continue to promote voting. I’s unfortunate that my generation does not understand the significance of voting, but it’s so important to, even, left or right, red or blue, it’s important to speak up, and know that your voice is important. Being an American citizen, you have responsibility when you come of age, and I just turned 18, so I’m super excited to become more politically active, and become a voice in our world, in our country.