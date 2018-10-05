NeNe Leakes Claims She Has No ‘Beef’ With Kenya Moore, But Doesn’t Miss Her On ‘RHOA’

Beef? What beef? NeNe Leakes slyly dissed Kenya Moore. Though NeNe said she doesn’t have beef with her, she admitted she doesn’t miss having Kenya on ‘RHOA.’

After failing to negotiate a new contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore, 47, didn’t return for Season 11. That doesn’t seem to bother NeNe Leakes, 50, one bit…actually, she didn’t have an opinion on it all. During an Oct. 4 appearance on Bossip on We, NeNe was asked about Kenya’s absence and her non-reaction was a bit shocking. “She’s not on the show. I don’t feel any way about it,” NeNe said. When asked if she missed Kenya, NeNe kept it 100. “I can’t say that I do. It’s not that I do or don’t. She’s not on the show, she’s not on the show. That’s just how it is.”

It seems that NeNe has made peace with Kenya’s departure. When asked if she would get an invite to Kenya’s baby shower, NeNe said she would! “Yeah, we don’t have any beef,” she added. “I mean, I don’t see why I wouldn’t get an invite. If I don’t, let’s just say, we [are not] buying a gift…I’ll be doing something else with my bread.” So, it seems that all is good between these two…or, at least, it is on NeNe’s end.

Kenya appeared to throw some shade at NeNe during an Instagram Q&A, held on the same day at NeNe’s Bossip appearance. When a fan asked her to play a game of “Call, Text, Delete” – think “Marry, Shag, Kill” for your phone – NeNe decided to delete NeNe. The shade! Wow, so while NeNe thinks she and Kenya don’t have beef, Kenya might think otherwise.

NeNe was accused by fans of getting Kenya “fired” from RHOA – after NeNe posted a message to her Instagram about how “Street Code 101: Never Bite The Hand That Feeds You” – and the Housewilves OG went online to confront these allegations head-on. “I really have no freaking clue where you guys are getting anything with Kenya and I from. Kenya and I haven’t had an issue in, gosh, I don’t even know how long. A couple of years, I guess,” she said, pet BET. The two did clash during the 2015 reunion but, yeah. That was three years ago. Maybe NeNe needs to give Kenya a call to work things out, assuming Kenya didn’t go through and delete her number.