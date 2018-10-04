‘HTGAWM’: Who Died At The Wedding? — An Investigation Of Potential Victims

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ has hit us with yet another murder mystery in season 5. Who died at Connor and Oliver’s wedding? Let’s investigate the possibilities.

At the end of the season 5 premiere of How To Get Away With Murder, there was another, well, murder. Laurel’s baby is crying in the snow at Connor and Oliver’s future wedding, and there’s blood everywhere. Someone is gasping for air, taking their last breaths. Bonnie comes over and puts her hand over the person’s mouth like the true savage she is. WTF?! We know for sure it’s not Annalise, Frank, or Bonnie. Frank is the one who has to tell Annalise the bad news at the reception. Also, killing Connor and Oliver on their wedding night would just be inhumane, so they’re more than likely safe.

The person in the snow’s voice sounds like a woman’s voice, and that narrows down the character list. Could it be Laurel? More than likely not, since Frank would not be so calm talking to Annalise about it. As we all know, Flaurel is totally endgame. While Michaela is a possibility, it seems far-fetched.

This person has to have some connection to baby Christopher, which leads me to Laurel’s mother, Sandrine. She’s a total goner, right? Laurel and her mother have a very complicated relationship, and the woman has had a target on her back for a while now. There was mystery surrounding Sandrine’s fate at the end of season 4, and many fans thought Laurel killed her then. But she’s still alive, at least in the present day. Laurel even told Frank that she wanted her mother to stay away from her son, so it makes sense that if Sandrine put her hands on baby Christopher, someone would do something about it. We’ll just have to wait and see where the show takes this mystery! HTGAWM loves to throw us for a loop. How To Get Away With Murder season 5 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC as part of TGIT with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.