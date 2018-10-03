‘Empire’: Who Is Lucious & Cookie’s New Muse, Treasure? — Everything We Know So Far

Treasure is the girl everyone was talking about after the ‘Empire’ season 5 premiere. Cookie and Lucious see something REALLY special in her. Here’s what we know about the talented singer as of right now!

Empire is always discovering new voices and showing them off to the world so we can add the songs to our playlists, and Cookie and Lucious found the next big thing in the form of Treasure in the show’s season 5 premiere. Cookie and Lucious are completely out at Empire and want to start anew. They begin looking for an artist, and Cookie discovers Treasure while visiting Andre in prison. Treasure works as a social worker there.

Cookie overhears Treasure singing in her car, and immediately knows she’s got the goods. “I’m going to change your life,” Cookie says. When Cookie says something like that, she means it. She brings Treasure to the Lyon house to sing for her and Lucious. Besides a sleazy manager, everything goes perfectly. Treasure’s voice is one of a kind. Both Cookie and Lucious see real greatness in her. Together, they create a killer single out of Treasure’s song. Now that just have to get it out there.

Treasure is played by the incredible Katlynn Simone. She’ll be recurring all throughout season 5. Before Empire, Katlynn appeared on shows like The Quad, The Game, and Ray Donovan. She’s certainly got one amazing voice! Will she be the big break Cookie and Lucious have been looking for after losing their company? Empire season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.