Selena Gomez Still Can’t Believe Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Got Married: It’s ‘Thrown Her For A Loop’

Now that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly married, it’s hit his ex Selena Gomez pretty hard. We’ve got details on how it’s a really tough adjustment to know he’s someone else’s husband.



So many Justin Bieber fans thought that one day he and on-again, off-again love Selena Gomez, 26, would end up getting married. But now that he’s reportedly tied the knot with 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin, the “Wolves” singer has realized that she has lost him forever and is taking it pretty hard. “Selena has known all along Justin got married and she can’t believe it. It really has been a tough adjustment for her and it is still hard to wrap her head around. It’s really throwing her for a loop and she can’t believe that it is a real thing. It was just so unexpected,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s crazy that 2018 started with Selena and Justin back together again and in love after finally reuniting in Oct. of 2017. But by spring things came to an end and come June, the Biebs had decided to give a romance with Hailey another try. They dated briefly at the start of 2016, but Justin refused to commit. This time around, he made the ultimate commitment by proposing marriage to her on July 7 after less than a month of dating. The singer proved he’s all in at being a wedded man by reportedly tying the knot on Sept. 13 with Hailey during a spur of the moment courthouse ceremony when they applied for a marriage license.

Ten days after Justin and Hailey reportedly wed, Selena decided to leave social media for a while. On Sept. 23 she posted a pic of her smiling into a mirror and wrote: “Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.” The post has garnered a whopping 7.3 million likes, as her fans are totally supportive of her. In the days before she did IG live sessions revealing how she was coping with depression and anxiety

While the reported newlyweds haven’t confirmed whether or not they’re married, there have been plenty of signs that have proven they are Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. The “Sorry” singer took his bride to his Canadian hometown museum’s exhibit dedicated to his rise to stardom and apparently introduced her as his wife. The Stratford Perth Museum wrote in an Oct. 1 Instagram post “We were so pleased to have such a warm and special guest visit the museum yesterday (along with her very special husband)” while referring to Hailey and Justin. Yes, HUSBAND! It also showed a chalkboard for fans to write on where the model wrote, ”I ❤️you forever – Hailey B.”