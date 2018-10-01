Bristol Palin: 5 Things You’ll Be Shocked To Learn About The New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star

A whole new season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ premieres tonight, Oct. 1, with two new moms — and one of them happens to be Bristol Palin. Want to know more about her? Then look no further!

You may already know a bit about her, but Bristol Palin, 27, will give fans a deeper look into her life when she makes her debut on the Oct. 1 season premiere of Teen Mom OG. She recently joined the cast, following the departure of Farrah Abraham, so she’ll now be telling her own “teen mom” story alongside her co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and fellow newcomer Cheyenne Floyd, who you may know from MTV’s Are You The One? and The Challenge. As you’ll recall, a then-pregnant Bristol was first introduced to the world during the 2008 Presidential election, when her mom, Sarah Palin, was picked as the Republican Party nominee for Vice President. Now, ten years later, she’s a mom of three! Want to know more? Check out some interesting facts below.

1. Bristol Palin is currently a single mom of three. She shares 9-year-old son Tripp with ex Levi Johnston, and Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 16 months, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. She and Dakota divorced earlier this year after two years of marriage.

2. Bristol Palin is nervous to start dating again, post-divorce. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, she said she’s not totally ready to put herself out there just yet. “I’m nervous about it … There’s no like rule book on dating after a divorce. It’s just weird concept. I haven’t dated in so long, I’m like an old woman with so many kids,” she explained.

3. Both of Bristol’s exes, Levi and Dakota, will appear on Teen Mom OG. When discussing the topic of co-parenting, she further told Us Weekly, “You’ve got to be on the same team. When you’re not with your ex, you just got to be on the same team, because at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is your child and doing what’s best for them.” We’ll have to see how well that plays out as we get further into the season.

4. Not everyone’s a fan of Bristol joining the cast. In fact, her co-star, Tyler Baltierra recently said that MTV hiring her was not a good decision. “Do I think it’s weird as hell? Absolutely. Do I think it’s a really, like, not a good decision for the franchise? Yeah. But that’s out of my control” he admitted on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey.

5. Bristol’s ex, Dakota, who’s also a former Marine, suffers from PTSD, and she doesn’t “know how to handle it.” More of her experiences with that will play out this season.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9pm on MTV!