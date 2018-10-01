Josiah can dish it, but can he take it? After an illustrious pranking career, the Duggar brother is getting a taste of his own medicine — on his wedding day. See for yourself!

Ever heard of car trashing? It’s a staple at each and every Duggar wedding — and Josiah Duggar, 22, and Lauren Swanson, 19, are getting the same treatment on their big day in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Counting On. The reality stars tied the knot on June 30, and a few Duggar brothers try stealing the spotlight with an epic prank. “You’re supposed to decorate a car, a getaway car, and make it presentable for them,” Jeremiah Duggar, 19, says. He hits up the grocery store with his brothers, grabbing sticky notes for the outside of the car as well as stinky cheese and sardines for the inside. And when they find out that Josiah has a backup car, they prepare for that too with multiple rolls of wrapping paper. So savage!

But are they going to be able to pull this off and prank the master prankster? Josiah has a long history of messing with his siblings. Who could forget the time he acted like he lost Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell‘s wedding rings before having one of his friends rapel into the ceremony with them? Because he’s racked up tons of wild pranks over the years, everyone feels this car trashing is a long time coming. “After all those pranks that Josiah has done, I think it’s well deserved payback,” Joe and Kendra agreed. LOL! And as for Lauren? “Lauren will be fine. She’ll go along.”

It’s all going down on tonight’s episode of Counting On on TLC — but a car prank is really the last thing Josiah and Lauren should be worrying about on their wedding day. The couple is finally going to have their first kiss!