Ben Affleck Debuts Massive Buff Body Makeover After Rehab — His Muscles Are Huge: Before & After Pics

Ben Affleck proved he is working hard to get fit when he was spotted showing off bigger muscles during an outing in Los Angeles on Oct. 1.

Ben Affleck, 46, just finished a 30-day program at rehab and he’s looking extremely physically fit! The award-winning actor was seen walking in Los Angeles on Oct. 1 and his buffer body was on full display as he wore a tight T-shirt that accentuated his big biceps. The look is definitely a big transformation from his less muscular body type when he first entered rehab back on Aug. 22. During his time at the facility, he was able to take trips to his home and from the looks of it, he also visited the gym more than once.

Ben is known for his on and off workout habits and now that he’s out of rehab, it’s good to see him staying healthy and strong. He was recently seen holding a script while visiting a studio in Burbank, CA and we can’t help but think he’s preparing to take on a new role in a new film. Perhaps his buff body makeover is for an upcoming project but there’s no official word of confirmation on anything like that yet. He does have a few films in post-production that are set to come out next year and beyond so we guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

Although Ben finished his initial stay in rehab and is out and about, a source told People that he’s still planning on visiting the facility a few more times before completing the treatment. As someone who’s been open about his time in and out of rehab for alcohol addiction over the years, it seems Ben’s doing whatever he can to heal and lead a healthier lifestyle for himself and his three children. We wish him all the best on his journey.

We’ll keep you updated as Ben continues his treatment. We hope to see him in another project soon and from the looks of his body, it seems like he could definitely star in another action-packed film! We’d totally go see it!