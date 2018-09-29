Taylor Swift In Sheer Dresses: See All Her Best Looks Baring It All In See-Through Outfits

Taylor Swift has flaunted her figure in flattering sheer dresses on several occasions and we’re taking a look at some of our favorites throughout the years right here.

Taylor Swift, 28, looked absolutely gorgeous on Sept. 28 when she stepped out in a gorgeous red and black AMEN sheer dress to support her beau Joe Alwyn at the New York premiere of his film The Favourite, and it got us seriously thinking back to all the times the blonde beauty wore other amazing sheer dresses. From red carpets at music awards to showstopping performances at special events, the “Love Story” singer has often chosen to flaunt various see-through styles that give her a lot of attention. After observing how great the choices look on her, we can definitely see why!

Who can forget Taylor’s black sheer dress that she wore during her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014? It was hotter than anything we’ve ever seen! She also wore a pretty white sheer dress for the red carpet portion of the popular event. Taylor’s long black Elie Saab sheer dress from the Brit Awards in 2013 was also a flattering look on her. The songstress wore another impressive black and tan sheer piece when she presented an award at the 50th annual CMA Awards.

Taylor went a little more pure when she posed in a long white sheer dress at the 19th MTV Europe Music Awards and kept it classy and sexy at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala in another black sheer style. Tay’s shimmery gold minidress at the American Music Awards had a sheer cut-out shape at the top of it and a sheer fitted black dress made its debut at a Golden Globes after party. When she took a stroll in NYC back in 2014, Taylor showed off a Novis sheer-sleeved dress that had blue, pink and gray patterns and in complete contrast, the talented artist looked glamorous in a white gown with a sheer top for the Winter Whites Centrepoint Gala at Kensington Palace.

So many sheer dresses that are to die for! We can’t wait to see the next one she chooses to show off!