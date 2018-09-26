J.C. Mounduix: 5 Things To Know About The Competitive ‘Big Brother’ Finalist

We’re getting closer and closer to the ‘Big Brother’ finale and seeing a new winner get crowned! Will it be J.C. Mounduix? Learn more about the season 20 finalist before we find out!

We’re this close to the end of Big Brother season 20! Some fans have their money on dancer J.C. Mounduix, 28, winning this season, and with good reason. The controversial houseguest from Miami has been extremely competitive during his time on Big Brother, and he may be able to fight his way to the top one last time. Learn more about J.C., his time in the house, and more before the finale.

1. He’s a professional dancer and model. J.C. Before entering the Big Brother house, J.C. was a dancer who traveled the world to perform professionally. “I do professional dancing. Not really break dancing, I do more choreography dancing,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. “Nothing too crazy, just following choreography for big shows and music festivals. Always with some other people. And we also have crazy headpieces and crazy outfits. So we have to be able to work with all that stuff and move and not fall onstage.”

2. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment in the house. J.C.’s time in the house has been fraught with controversy. He’s been accused of several instances of sexual misconduct, starting with him allegedly using an ice cream scooper to touch violate houseguests. He was caught on the show’s live feed disturbingly clicking the ice cream scooper and laughing, then running up to contestant Kaycee Clark and shoving it under her blanket and appeared to touch her as she screamed. He beelined toward Kaitlyn Herman and did the same while telling her, “It feels really good. Look, look.” He then made his way to Tyler Crispen, who covered himself before J.C. could touch him. He told Kaycee while trying to touch her again, “It feels really good. Open up your vagina.” It was horrifying, and disturbed viewers at home.

He was later caught on the live feed at the end of August seemingly violating Tyler. The two often shared a bed together, but Tyler clearly told him he wanted to sleep alone that night. J.C. still climbed into his bed and repeatedly touched him while he was asleep. He was seen seemingly rubbing Tyler’s chest and face, and planting a kiss near his armpit. Again, fans were completely disturbed and shocked that nothing was being done about his behavior.

3. Fans wanted him kicked off the show after the alleged misconduct. After the Tyler incident, fans demanded to know why CBS didn’t remove him from the house. After all, it was disturbing enough that they shut off the live feed. CBS responded with a statement saying that the other houseguests “in no way way felt threatened, unsafe or sexually harassed.”

4. He supports Donald Trump. At LA Pride this past summer, J.C., who is openly gay, defended President Trump, much to the shock of the people around him. “I’m just not going to be one of those ignorant people going around screaming, ‘Boo Trump’ and stuff when actually good things are going on right now for gay people thanks to him,” J.C. told YouTube personality Austen Fletcher. “All gay people should focus exactly on what’s beneficial for us,” he continued while holding a rainbow flag. “If we just go around screaming, ‘the president is bad, blah blah blah,’ that is not okay. Because why? Because Trump is pro-gay.” He’s not, but…okay.

5. He’s the shortest person to ever compete on Big Brother. At 4’8″, J.C. is by far the shortest houseguest in Big Brother history. While he told CBS that he has a “very short fuse” when it comes to talking about his height, he also said before the show began that he was going to use his stature to his advantage. “I am already thinking about [my strategy], he said. “I am going to be the sweetest small guy that everyone would want to hug and kiss.”