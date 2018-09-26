Kendall Jenner Spotted With Hickey On Her Neck After Partying With Anwar Hadid: Is It From Him?

Kendall Jenner was snapped flaunting a hickey on her neck after a night out with Anwar Hadid. Have they been making out – again?!

It’s a perfectly natural question to ask. On Sept. 26, after partying with Anwar Hadid, 19, in Paris, Kendall Jenner, 22, was spotted with what looks like a fresh hickey on her neck. So, given that these two were pictured having a major make-out session at a post Met Gala party on May 7, we want to know if Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother is responsible for the mark? After all, the two models have been spotted hanging out with each other a lot over the summer. Have they taken their smooching behind closed doors?

The Hadids and Kendall are all in France for Paris Fashion Week at the moment. The Californians are friends anyway, so it’s not unusual for them to be spending time with each other. But, ever since Kendall split from NBA star Ben Simmons in August, she has been photographed more and more with Anwar. On Aug. 31 they were all smiles at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. They were also spotted making out at a party in Cipriani on Sept. 5 during New York Fashion Week, according to Page Six. A few weeks later, on Sept. 20, during Milan Fashion Week Anwar was seen with a massive, purple hickey on his neck. Coincidence? Or no?

Now that we’re into fall, we can no longer just call this a summer fling. Are Kendall and Anwar really dating or just having fun? As we previously reported, a source close to Bella Hadid claims the 21-year-old is totally on board with her bestie coupling up with her younger bro.

The insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Bella would completely support a relationship between her BFF Kendall and brother Anwar. In fact, Bella would absolutely love if her best friend and her brother were to date! Bella already loves Kendall like a sister, but the thought of Kendall potentially ending up a sister-in-law one day would be a dream come true for her.” Time will tell if Bella gets her wish!