Kendall Jenner Spotted With Hickey On Her Neck After Partying With Anwar Hadid: Is It From Him?

Shutterstock
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid are seen leaving Cipriani after a night of partying in New York. Kendall looked sexy in a sheer bodysuit as she left the hot spot.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner, Bella, Gigi, and Anwar Hadid link up for a night out before a busy NYFW. The group, which also consisted of musicians Semi Haze and friends, started the night at Cipriani's and headed over to 1OAK. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Semi Haze BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner was snapped flaunting a hickey on her neck after a night out with Anwar Hadid. Have they been making out – again?!

It’s a perfectly natural question to ask. On Sept. 26, after partying with Anwar Hadid, 19, in Paris, Kendall Jenner, 22, was spotted with what looks like a fresh hickey on her neck. So, given that these two were pictured having a major make-out session at a post Met Gala party on May 7, we want to know if Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother is responsible for the mark? After all, the two models have been spotted hanging out with each other a lot over the summer. Have they taken their smooching behind closed doors?

The Hadids and Kendall are all in France for Paris Fashion Week at the moment. The Californians are friends anyway, so it’s not unusual for them to be spending time with each other. But, ever since Kendall split from NBA star Ben Simmons in August, she has been photographed more and more with Anwar. On Aug. 31 they were all smiles at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. They were also spotted making out at a party in Cipriani on Sept. 5 during New York Fashion Week, according to Page Six. A few weeks later, on Sept. 20, during Milan Fashion Week Anwar was seen with a massive, purple hickey on his neck. Coincidence? Or no?

Now that we’re into fall, we can no longer just call this a summer fling. Are Kendall and Anwar really dating or just having fun? As we previously reported, a source close to Bella Hadid claims the 21-year-old is totally on board with her bestie coupling up with her younger bro.

Kendall Jenner hickey partying Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid have both been spotted with love bites this September. (Shutterstock/SplashNews)

The insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Bella would completely support a relationship between her BFF Kendall and brother Anwar. In fact, Bella would absolutely love if her best friend and her brother were to date! Bella already loves Kendall like a sister, but the thought of Kendall potentially ending up a sister-in-law one day would be a dream come true for her.” Time will tell if Bella gets her wish!