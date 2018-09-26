Strong is sexy! Jennifer Lopez could moonlight as a bodybuilder, because as this new pic suggests, she is totally jacked! See the full image by clicking below!

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez, 49, can’t do? The actor, signer, dancer, activist is also our top fitness inspo. We knew she was in great shape, thanks to her many sexy gym selfies, but with this new pic, you can REALLY see her muscles, especially in her arms and back, and oh my god, how is this woman even human? She’s flawless!

She wrote on Insagram, “Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!!”

She continued, “And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo.” She included some inspirational hashtags like “we’re not done yet” and “make promises to yourself and keep them.”

We can’t get over how great J-Lo looks, but it’s thanks to her hard work. She eats clean, doesn’t drink or smoke, goes to bed early, and works out every day. That kind of discipline is how you get a body like J-Lo! She priorities her health, happiness, family, and relationships, and she’s killing it in every aspect of life, including her career! We are in awe of you, J-Lo!