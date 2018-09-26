Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Troll Who Slams Her ‘Huge’ Face & New ‘Short Hair’ & It’s Perfect

Chrissy Teigen is loving her new short bob, but one fan dissed her that the ‘do makes her face appear huge and round. We’ve got the perfect sassy clap back Chrissy gave as a response.

For anyone who follows Chrissy Teigen on social media, they have to know that she will personally come for them if she’s slammed or dissed. The model turned cookbook author has been rocking a new shorter bob hairstyle that is absolutely adorable. It didn’t go over well with one fan, who called her out for the new ‘do making her face appear gigantic. The troll wrote the cruel diss in the comments of a photo Chrissy posted to her Instagram on Sept. 25, promoting her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! alongside host Andy Cohen and fellow guest, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd. Chrissy had the most epic clap back possible.

A fan who goes by the handle bcnjw commented, “You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again. Girls with round faces should not have hair like that. It makes your face look huge. Been there…believe me…LONG HAIR” along with a thumbs up emoji. Chrissy fired back with the most genius response, writing to the woman “@bcnjw honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part.” Oh SNAP!

After seeing how Chrissy weighed in on her hair debate, fans rushed to her side with compliments. “i think it looks cute actually….i’m sure it’s alit easier and less hot!! i feel you girl being a mom to little ones is no joke!! i feel ya @chrissyteigen,” one wrote to the mother of two, who just gave birth to infant son Miles Theodore with husband John Legend four months ago. Another added “Anyone who is as beautiful as you can wear your hair any way you want to!!!!”

Others contemplated writing disses to Chrissy just to get an interaction with her. “I kinda want to post a nasty comment so I can get a reply too!” one person wrote while another asked “@chrissyteigen can we be best friends please?” A fan complimented her by writing “OMG LOVE the #clapback! You need to write a guide for all of us! You rock!” while another said “Your comebacks are the best!” Chrissy’s fan base must have come hard for the IG user that called the model’s face huge, because @bcnjw has now deleted their account!