‘Chicago Fire’ EP: Casey & Dawson’s Marriage Will ‘Continue,’ Even Though It’s On Its ‘Last Legs’

The ‘Chicago Fire’ season 7 premiere was emotional and intense on so many levels. HollywoodLife spoke with EP Derek Haas about where the show goes from those final moments. Plus, he opens up about [Spoiler]’s return.

So much went down on the Chicago Fire season 7 premiere. First and foremost, Dawson returned for one final episode. She comes back to grab more of her stuff since her job in Puerto Rico is now permanent. She’s going to be leading a unit.”You could come with me,” she says. “We could go together.” He says that he’s a Chicago guy. He’s not going anywhere. Dawson starts crying and apologizes. “I’m so sorry, Matt,” she says. “I didn’t know it was going to turn into this when I left.” Casey tells Dawson that she was destined for this. “I’m just lucky I got to walk alongside you as long as I did,” he says. “I’m proud of you.”

The episode also introduced Brett’s new partner, Emily Foster, played by Annie Illonzeh. Stella and Severide are doing really good and having LOTS of sexy time in bed. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas at One Chicago Day about what’s ahead for Dawsey, Brett and her partner, and Boden. Check out our Q&A below.

Where does Casey and Dawson’s marriage stand at this point?

Derek Haas: It’s on its last legs at the end of the first episode. But I think it’s going to be one of those things where it doesn’t end just now. It’s going to continue for a little bit. You’ll see how it plays out by the end of the midseason.

So, is Casey single or not single?

Derek Haas: It’s going to be that weird area that happens where people are still trying to figure out — what does this mean?

Will Casey have any regret not going?

Derek Haas: I think deep down Casey is a Chicago guy, so I don’t think that was an option. I mean, I think there’s regret over not going in terms of he loves her, but he’s also married to the city and the Chicago fire department. I don’t think that was a fair ask.

What was it like getting Monica back for one final episode?

Derek Haas: I was thrilled. I begged. And the history of that is Monica told me in plenty of time that she was going to leave. I just didn’t believe it. I was in denial. But then I realized she was serious, so this summer I saw her a few times and I basically begged her. She took pity on me and said she would do one episode. I just wanted a better chance to write that ending than when I did in the finale.

Shifting to Stellaride now. Are they in a good place?

Derek Haas: They’re in a good place.We really like their chemistry together, and I think our show does a good job of balancing out when there are highs for some characters, there are lows for others. I think the fact that Casey and Dawson were in such flux, it was nice to have a stable relationship.

Brett’s new partner was introduced, but she’s a bit mysterious. Will we learn more of her backstory?

Derek Haas: You’ll find out more about that. When we sat down in the writers room this year we kind of tried to think of an overall theme for at least halves of seasons, and last year we kind of did how does your outside family affect your firehouse family. This year we were kind of thinking about second chances, especially with Casey and what’s going on in his life. And so then we thought with this new paramedic, the fact that she even is a paramedic is a second chance. You’re going to see some of the mystery of her backstory unspool over the first half.

What can you say about what’s ahead for Boden and the Grissom/Gorsch problem?

Derek Haas: It’s going to get worse. Gorsch basically going to move into Firehouse 51 for a while and make everyone’s lives miserable. He’s a smiling assassin in a lot of ways. He’s not going to get his way, and Boden’s going to go toe-to-toe with him. It’s going to get ugly.